Flux (FLUX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.27 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $326.03 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00392387 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00094204 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003601 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,125,080 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.