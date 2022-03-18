FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $49,681.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

