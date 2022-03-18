FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $7,982.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

