Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 34,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 58,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Fobi Ai alerts:

About Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.