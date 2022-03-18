Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 15.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 861,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 400,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$41.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

