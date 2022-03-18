Folgory Coin (FLG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $4.35 million and $31,867.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

