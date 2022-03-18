Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.79

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7908 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FORTY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.46. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $80.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

