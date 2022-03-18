Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 5,373 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $105.05. 4,681,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,936. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

