Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 631 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.93. 1,272,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.21.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.