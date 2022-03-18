Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.22. 1,904,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,389. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

