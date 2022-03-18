Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,591. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

