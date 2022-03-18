Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,137 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,176. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

