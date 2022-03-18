Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 5,335 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 11,673,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,267. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

