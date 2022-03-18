Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.84. 506,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.18 and a 200 day moving average of $389.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.17 and a 1-year high of $546.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

