Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.45.

INTU stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.87. 3,068,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

