Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.23. The stock had a trading volume of 690,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,513. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

