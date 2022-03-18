Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 912,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,706. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.02.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

