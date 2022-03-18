Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $18.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.19. The company had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

