Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,088 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.