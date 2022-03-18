Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $2.34 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after buying an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $9.45 on Friday, hitting $414.69. 677,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.91 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

