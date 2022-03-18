Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 1,292 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.23. 1,350,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,258. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

