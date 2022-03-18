Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 31,003 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

