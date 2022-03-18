Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 2,483 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.74 on Friday, hitting $610.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $583.50 and its 200-day moving average is $562.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.