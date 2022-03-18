Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CME Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after buying an additional 334,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 301,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.26 and its 200-day moving average is $220.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.