Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.79.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.24. 9,931,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

