Forte Capital LLC ADV Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 3.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $26,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $50,437,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of TTD traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 7,911,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,866. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 241.44, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.