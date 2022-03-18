Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 3,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,599,000 after purchasing an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 3,659,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,441. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04.

