Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VOO stock traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. 5,666,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

