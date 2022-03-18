Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises about 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

CERN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.64. 3,514,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,237. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

