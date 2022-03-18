Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,948. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

