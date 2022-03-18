Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
NYSE FSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 202,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.