Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 202,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.