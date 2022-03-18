Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FVI. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.67.

Shares of FVI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.29. 616,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,617. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

