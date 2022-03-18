Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 506,055 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.
About Fox Marble (LON:FOX)
