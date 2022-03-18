Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 506,055 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including CervenillÃ«, SyriganÃ«, and MalishevÃ« in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

