Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

