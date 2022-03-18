Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 20,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

