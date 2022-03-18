Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric comprises about 3.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Franklin Electric worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

FELE opened at $84.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

