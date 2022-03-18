Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FPRUY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

