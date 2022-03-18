Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FPRUY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €57.00 ($62.64) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fraport from €76.00 ($83.52) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($62.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

Fraport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.