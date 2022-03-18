Frax 1-Day Volume Tops $17.36 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $17.36 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.21 or 0.07050290 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,773.27 or 0.99997536 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,826,084,603 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.