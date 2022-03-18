Frax Share Market Capitalization Tops $282.88 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $282.88 million and $7.48 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.45 or 0.00043085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

