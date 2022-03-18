Fredrik Widlund Sells 34,605 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($90,900.00).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £103,088.07 ($134,054.71).

CLS stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 208.50 ($2.71). 325,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The company has a market cap of £849.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.85. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CLS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.