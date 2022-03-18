freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

FRTAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on freenet from €28.00 ($30.77) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on freenet from €26.50 ($29.12) to €27.50 ($30.22) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.43.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

