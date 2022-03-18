Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €84.90 to €83.40. The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

