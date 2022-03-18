Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up 1.3% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.27% of LPL Financial worth $162,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,565,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,245,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 206,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

