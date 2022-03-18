Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.57% of Navigator worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

