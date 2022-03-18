Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $11.13 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $451.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.83.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

