Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Roku worth $68,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 23,397.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roku by 50.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,493 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,946 shares of company stock valued at $70,188,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

