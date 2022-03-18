Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of WEX worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.45.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,047.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.