Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,089 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,216,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Shares of FICO opened at $480.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,260 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

