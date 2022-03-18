Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 27,036 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,036 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of WEX worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $170.47 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,047.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

