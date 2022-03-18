Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 64,531 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,531 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of AON worth $141,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $315.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.70. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

